Soccer-Harsh penalty earns Italy 2-1 win in Finland

Italy maintained their perfect record in Euro 2020 qualifying when a harshly awarded penalty converted by Jorginho gave them a 2-1 win in Finland on Sunday. Jorginho scored the spot-kick with 11 minutes left after Nicolo Barella's shot hit Sauli Vaisanen's arm just above the elbow at point-blank range when the Finnish player had his arm across his chest.

Ciro Immobile had earlier headed Italy in front in the 59th minute with his first international goal for two years before Teemu Pukki leveled for Finland with a penalty in the 72nd minute. Italy lead Group J with 18 points from six games, six ahead of Finland who still remained on course for their first-ever major tournament appearance despite the defeat.

Armenia has nine points after their 4-2 win over Bosnia, who are fourth with seven.

