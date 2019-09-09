49ers LB Alexander ejected against former team

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Kwon Alexander was ejected late in the first quarter of Sunday's regular-season opener at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, his former team, for a helmet-to-helmet hit on quarterback Jameis Winston. With Winston sliding following a 5-yard scramble to convert third-and-3, Alexander lowered his helmet and hit Winston squarely in his helmet, immediately drawing a flag and prompting some shoves from other Bucs players.

Referees conferred and ejected Alexander, who totaled three tackles before leaving. Alexander, 25, joined the 49ers on a four-year, $54 million contract as a free agent in March.

He spent the first four years of his career with the Bucs, earning Pro Bowl honors in 2017 and starting 46 total games before tearing his ACL in his sixth game last season. --Field Level Media

