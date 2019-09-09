Red Sox fire Dombrowski, female Ferreira to be interim

The Boston Red Sox fired team president Dave Dombrowski and promoted senior vice president Raquel Ferreira and three assistant general managers. Ferreira is in her 21st year with the Red Sox and becomes the highest-ranking woman in a Major League Baseball front office.

Dombrowski's contract ran through 2020 and he was credited with building the 2018 World Series championship roster, including turning to Alex Cora as manager prior to last season. Dombrowski was hired in August 2015 and keyed the acquisitions of pitchers Chris Sale (via trade), David Price (free agency) and slugger J.D. Martinez. "Surprised. I'm shocked, honestly," Cora said after Sunday's shakeup. "Right now, I don't have too much to say. We'll talk about it tomorrow. This is a guy that gave me a chance to come here and be a big-league manager. It's one of those that they just told me, so I'm not ready to talk about it."

Huge changes could be in store for the Red Sox from top to bottom. Martinez can opt-out of the final three years of his deal in November and 2018 MVP Mookie Betts is eligible for free agency in 2020. Because Betts is projected to fetch more than $25 million in his final season of arbitration, many team observers expect the Red Sox to trade him in an effort to restock a farm system depleted by the go-for-broke mantra Dombrowski followed for several seasons.

Whether Boston can maneuver to keep key pieces is uncertain largely because of a payroll exceeding $200 million. That includes Sale, who signed a five-year, $145 million deal in spring training but was shut down for the 2019 season with elbow issues. The left-hander went 6-11 with a 4.40 ERA, the worst season of his career, before being placed on the injured list. Right-hander Nathan Eovaldi signed a four-year, $68 million deal despite a steep history of injuries and has contributed little in 2019 after starting the year on the injured list. Price re-upped with the team after the World Series and the trio combined will cost Boston nearly $80 million per season next three years.

In addition to Ferreira, assistant GMs Eddie Romero, Brian O'Halloran and Zack Scott will be part of a decision-making team the Red Sox will try for the remainder of the season, ESPN reported.

