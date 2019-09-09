Redskins DE Allen to have MRI on left knee

Washington Redskins defensive end Jonathan Allen will have an MRI on Monday to determine the severity of a sprained MCL, according to multiple reports. The 2017 first-round draft pick injured his left knee in the season-opening loss to the Philadelphia Eagles and is considered week-to-week.

He left the game after playing seven snaps in the first quarter and did not return, replaced in the lineup by second-year defensive lineman Tim Settle. Allen, 24, started all 16 games for the Redskins in 2018 and registered 61 tackles, 15 quarterback hits, and eight sacks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)