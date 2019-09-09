Fitting end to my Test career, says Mohammad Nabi after Afghanistan's victory over Bangladesh

Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi, who played his final Test match on Monday, said that it was a 'fitting end' to his Test career as his team registered a 224-run victory over Bangladesh. Nabi took to Twitter after the massive victory and wrote: "Cant ask for more, a fitting end to my #test career, taking the oportunity would like to thank @ACBofficials for being a wonderful organization and its support throughout my career,team #Bluetigers,captain @rashidkhan_19 and not to forget the support and services of Asghar Afghan."

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) had on Saturday announced that Nabi will retire after the conclusion of the Test match against Bangladesh. "Experienced all-rounder @MohammadNabi007 announced his retirement from Test cricket confirming that the ongoing one-off match against @BCBtigers will be his last in the longest format," the ACB had tweeted.

Nabi took four wickets in his final longest-format match. Skipper Rashid Khan displayed a brilliant form in the match as he took six wickets in the last innings of the match. It was Afghanistan's second victory in their third Test match.

Moreover, the 20-year-old Khan became the youngest captain to win a Test match. (ANI)

