Junior shuttlers win 3 golds at Dubai International Series

Indian junior shuttlers shone brightly as they bagged a rich haul of six medals, including three golds at the Dubai Junior International Series here on Sunday. Tasnim Mir won the girls' singles title, while the mixed doubles pair of Ayan Rashid and Tasnim and the girls' doubles duo of Tanisha Crasto and Aditi Bhatt also clinched gold medals.

In addition, the junior brigade added three silver medals to their tally. Gujarat's Tasnim put up a superb display in the final to upset second seed Treesa Jolly 21-15, 21-19 to grab the girls' singles title.

Tasnim tasted double glory when she teamed up with Assam's Rashid in the mixed doubles. The Indian combine did not have it easy against Indonesia's Galuh Dwi Putra and UAE's Zainaba Siraj and had to dig deep to secure the victory.

In a close contest, the pair got the better of their opponents 21-16 22-24 21-19. In girls' doubles, top seeds Aditi and Tanisha continued their impeccable run as they crushed second seeds Treesa Jolly and Varshini Sri 21-17 21-17 to win the title in an all-India summit clash. The only disappointment for India was in boys' singles, where top seed Varun Kapur had to settle for a silver after losing to second seed Prince Dahal of Nepal 19-21 19-21.

