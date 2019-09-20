Sports News Roundup: NFL star Antonio Brown 'not a Nike athlete', says company; USA retains No.1 FIBA world ranking

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

ATP roundup: Medvedev cruises in St. Petersburg

Daniil Medvedev, back in action for the first time since losing in the U.S. Open final, cruised to a 7-5, 6-3 win over fellow Russian Evgeny Donskoy in the second round of the St. Petersburg (Russia) Open on Thursday. The tournament's top seed, the fourth-ranked Medvedev had a first-round bye. Against Donskoy, a wild-card entrant ranked 118th, Medvedev prevailed despite putting just 58 percent of his first serves in play.

Reports: Dolphins reverse course, Rosen to start Sunday

A day after head coach Brian Flores affirmed veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick, the Miami Dolphins reversed course and made Josh Rosen the starting quarterback for Sunday's game at the Dallas Cowboys, according to multiple reports Thursday. The Miami Herald reported earlier Thursday that the two quarterbacks had split reps in Thursday's practice, a change from previous weeks after Fitzpatrick won the preseason competition.

NFL star Antonio Brown 'not a Nike athlete', says company

Nike Inc said on Thursday it had cut ties with New England Patriots player Antonio Brown, who has denied allegations by his former personal trainer of rape and sexual assault. "Antonio Brown is not a Nike athlete," the company said in an e-mailed statement. However, Brown's Oakland Raiders and Pittsburgh Steelers jerseys were for sale on the Nike web site on Thursday morning.

F1 leader Hamilton no longer a follower on Instagram

Lewis Hamilton leads the way in Formula One and the Mercedes driver is not a follower on social media platform Instagram either after changing his routine. The Briton told reporters on Thursday that a decision to delete all the accounts he follows had made a significant difference to his life.

Elway calls out Broncos LT Bolles for holds

Denver Broncos general manager John Elway was frank about the rash of holding penalties racked up by left tackle Garett Bolles. "It's gotta stop. Period," Elway said on 850 KOA radio Wednesday. "There's no more excuses for it. He's had 26 holding penalties in the last two years and two games, so it's gotta stop."

Brewers dump Padres, gain ground in wild-card race

Lorenzo Cain, Ryan Braun and Trent Grisham drove in runs to help the Milwaukee Brewers earn a 5-1 win against the visiting San Diego Padres in the finale of a four-game series on Thursday afternoon. The Brewers (83-70) won three of four in the series to pull within a game of the idle Washington Nationals for the top National League wild-card spot.

MLB roundup: Cole hits 300 K's, pitches Astros to playoffs

Gerrit Cole eclipsed the 300-strikeout mark for the season and did so in style, pitching host Houston to a 3-2 victory over the Texas Rangers on Wednesday, allowing the Astros to clinch their fourth playoff berth in five years. Yuli Gurriel and Jose Altuve slugged homers for the American League West-leading Astros, who can do no worse than landing an AL wild card. The win also lowered Houston's magic number to two to lock up the division title.

Mariners sweep Pirates with 6-5 win

Austin Nola grounded into an 11th-inning double play that produced a run Thursday to give the visiting Seattle Mariners a 6-5 win and a three-game sweep of the Pittsburgh Pirates. With a 5-5 tie going against reliever Clay Homes (1-2), Shed Long led off the 11th by reaching on first baseman Jose Osuna's fielding error. After Kyle Lewis struck out, Omar Narvaez singled to left, moving Long to third. Nola grounded into a double play, with the second out coming in a rundown between first and second, while Long scored.

Rodriguez posts 18th win as Red Sox down Giants

Left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez earned his career-best 18th win, and his teammates rocked San Francisco Giants ace Madison Bumgarner on Thursday afternoon, allowing the host Boston Red Sox to salvage one win in the three-game interleague series with a 5-4 victory. Andrew Benintendi and Christian Vazquez each had two hits and two runs, and Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers accounted for all five Boston RBIs as the Red Sox (80-72), after surviving a wild finish, completed the interleague portion of their schedule with a 10-10 record.

USA retains No.1 FIBA world ranking

USA Basketball remains No. 1 in the FIBA world men's rankings despite a shocking seventh-place finish at this month's World Cup in China. World Cup gold medalist Spain remained at No. 2, with Australia jumping eight spots to No. 3, World Cup silver medalist Argentina climbing one spot to No. 4 and bronze medalist France dropping two spots to No. 5.

Also Read: NFL star Antonio Brown accused of rape in lawsuit by former trainer

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)