Abu Dhabi T10 launches new team Bangla Tigers

Abu Dhabi T10 league on Friday welcomed its newest team, Bangla Tigers, for the upcoming season starting here on November 24. The T10 league is the world's only ten-over cricket league to be officially sanctioned by the International Cricket Council (ICC) and licensed by the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB).

The franchise will aim to appeal to the Bangladeshi community in the UAE. "The addition of a marquee team representing the strong cricketing tradition of Bangladesh reaffirms the international flavour of the Abu Dhabi T10, and is sure to strike a chord among the 700,000+ Bangladeshi residents who make up the third largest expatriate community in the United Arab Emirates," a media release said.

"You can hardly speak of cricket without mentioning great Bangladeshi players like Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal. So, obviously we are pleased to welcome aboard the Bangla Tigers who will certainly represent the best spirit of Bangladesh cricket," Chairman of Abu Dhabi T10, Shaji Ul Mulk said. The ten-day Abu Dhabi T10 will witness a star-studded opening ceremony at the Zayed Cricket Stadium here.

The final match and the grand finale are set to take place on November 24. The fast-action ten-over format of the Abu Dhabi T10 ensures that full cricket matches can be played in 90 minutes – no longer than a football match.

Some of the most bankable names in cricket, including England World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan, Shane Watson, Rashid Khan, Andre Russell, Lasith Malinga and Darren Sammy have participated in the tournament. "We heartily welcome the Bangla Tigers to Abu Dhabi and look forward to the enthusiastic response from Bangladeshi cricket fans around the world. We experienced the fantastic Bangladeshi fans during the Unimoni Asia Cup last year and can't wait to host them again!"CEO of Abu Dhabi Cricket,Matthew Boucher said.

