REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Naomi Osaka lifted her first trophy since winning the Australian Open in January, blasting past Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-2 6-3 in the Pan Pacific Open final on Sunday.

FIFA study hails best-ever women's World Cup in France (Reuters) - FIFA's Technical Study Group (TSG) hailed this year's women's World Cup in France as the best-ever in the competition's history, with the tournament showcasing the tactical, technical and physical improvements in the women's game.

TENNIS-LAVERCUP Nadal pulls out of Laver Cup with hand injury

(Reuters) - Rafa Nadal has pulled out of his Laver Cup matches on Sunday due to inflammation in his hand, denying fans the opportunity to see him partner Roger Federer in the doubles on the final day of the tournament in Geneva.

SOCCER-SPAIN-VAL-LEG/REPORT Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Valencia v Leganes

Valencia play Leganes in La Liga. 22 Sep 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-ARS-AVA/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Arsenal v Aston Villa

Arsenal play Aston Villa in the Premier League. 22 Sep 11:30 ET / 15:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-CHE-LIV/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Chelsea v Liverpool

Chelsea play Liverpool in the Premier League. 22 Sep 11:30 ET / 15:30 GMT

SOCCER-GERMANY-SGE-DOR/REPORT (PIX) (TV) Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Eintracht Frankfurt v Borussia Dortmund

Eintracht Frankfurt play Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga. 22 Sep 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

SOCCER-FRANCE-LYO-PSG/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Lyon v Paris St Germain Soccer-Ligue 1 wrap

Olympique Lyon host Paris Saint Germain in Ligue 1. 22 Sep 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-SEV-MAD/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Sevilla v Real Madrid

Sevilla host Real Madrid in La Liga. 22 Sep 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY/ Soccer - Italy - Five talking-points from the Serie A weekend

Five talking-points from the Serie A weekend, 23 Sep 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND/ Soccer- Talking points from the weekend's Premier League action

Five talking points from the latest round of Premier League fixtures 23 Sep 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN/ Soccer - Spain - Five talking points from the weekend in La Liga

Five talking points from the weekend's action in La Liga. 23 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

SOCCER-GERMANY/ Soccer-Talking points from the Bundesliga weekend

Five talking points from the Bundesliga weekend 23 Sep

TENNIS-WUHAN/ Tennis - WTA Premier 5 - Wuhan Open

Day two of the Wuhan Open - a WTA Premier 5 event. 23 Sep 23:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

ATHLETICS-COE/ Athletics-Interview with IAAF president Sebastian Coe Sebastian Coe tells Reuters that he has ever been so excited about the crop of young talent about to perform at the Doha world championships.

23 Sep SPORT-DOPING/ (TV)

Doping-Interview with anti-doping boss Reedie in Tokyo Interview with World Anti-Doping Agency boss Craig Reedie in Tokyo, hosts of the next Olympics. 23 Sep 04:30 ET / 08:30 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-WAL-GEO/ (PIX) (TV) Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Wales v Georgia

Wales face Georgia in their Rugby World Cup Pool D game at the City of Toyota Stadium. 23 Sep 06:15 ET / 10:15 GMT

BRAZIL-SKATEBOARDING-WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS/ (PIX) (TV) Street League Skateboarding World Championships

The final event of the 2019 Street League Skateboarding World Championships, where a world champion in the men's and women's categories will be crowned. 22 Sep 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

MOTOR-INDY/ Motor racing - IndyCar series championship on the line in season finale at Laguna Seca

Josef Newgarden, Alexander Rossi, Simon Pagenaud and Scott Dixon enter the final race of the IndyCar season at the storied Laguna Seca road course in Monterey, California, as the only four drivers among the 24 entries with a chance to claim the NTT IndyCar Series championship. 22 Sep 14:30 ET / 18:30 GMT

