Gase expects Jets QB Darnold back for Eagles next week

Quarterback Sam Darnold participated in cardio workouts Monday and following another round of lab work, the New York Jets expect him to be medically cleared to play in Week 5. The Jets began their bye week on Monday, but head coach Adam Gase got a boost from the news about his franchise quarterback when he arrived at the team facility. The Jets started Luke Falk in Sunday's loss to the New England Patriots and opened the season with three consecutive losses.

"He's feeling better," Gase said. "Everything looks like it's trending in the right direction. Everything looks good. I don't want to get ahead of myself." The Jets won't hold practices this week, but Darnold could be back with the starters by Monday, when Week 5 preparations begin. The Jets play the Philadelphia Eagles next week.

Darnold started Week 1 but wasn't feeling 100 percent due to a fever and weight loss. He found out the next day he was dealing with mono and was shut down indefinitely. Trevor Siemian started Week 2 but left with a season-ending ankle injury, clearing the path for Falk to finish the game against the Cleveland Browns and start Sunday's loss to the Patriots.

