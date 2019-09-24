Soccer-Mbappe still missing for PSG, Icardi out with groin injury

Kylian Mbappe has again been ruled out of action for Paris St Germain as the French champions take on Stade de Reims in Ligue 1 on Wednesday. Coach Thomas Tuchel said Mbappe was on an injury list that included Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani, who is nursing a hip problem, and Argentine forward Mauro Icardi, who sustained a groin injury last week.

Mbappe had been expected to return, but PSG boss Tuchel said the club were still waiting for the France striker to get back to full fitness. "We're waiting for him to find his top speed before he can play again. We don't want to take any risk," said Tuchel.

"We're in a phase where we're missing a lot of players, but I'm confident it will get better." Tuchel can rely on Neymar to spearhead their attack, after the Brazil striker scored late winners in their most recent Ligue 1 games against Racing Strasbourg and Olympique Lyonnais.

PSG will also be without key midfielder Marco Verratti, who is suspended for Wednesday's encounter.

