Rugby-World Cup organisers to investigate lights failure during Wales-Australia epic

Rugby World Cup organizers launched an investigation after around two-thirds of the floodlights failed towards the end of the highly charged match between Australia and Wales at Tokyo Stadium on Sunday. Wales withstood a furious Australian comeback to secure a 29-25 win in the epic Pool D encounter, recording their first win over the Wallabies at the Rugby World Cup since 1987.

The lights went out in the final 10 minutes, prompting commentators to compare it to a low-grade match played in rural Australia, but referee Romaine Polite chose to continue with the game. Officials said after the match they would investigate what caused the lighting failure.

