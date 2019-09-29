Badminton: Malvika beats Gayatri to win Nepal Intl Series event

India's Malvika Bansod beat compatriot Gayatri Gopichand 21-14 21-18 to win the women's singles event at the Annapurna International Super Series here on Sunday. The 18-year-old Bansod defeated national coach Pullela Gopichand's 16-year-old daughter in 42 minutes.

However Swarnaraj Bora of India lost men's singles final to Seng Zoe Yeoh of Malaysia 19-21 8-21 in just 37 minutes. India's Saurabh Sharma and Rohan Kapoor won the men's doubles event beating Malaysian pair of Zachary Choin Seng Sia and Izzat Farhan Azhar 21-10 21-12.

The mixed doubles pair of Venkat Gaurav Prasad and Juhi Dewangan beat the combination of Ririn Amelia and Bowornwatnuyong Phuttaporn 21-19 17-10. The Indo-Thai pair conceded the tie in the second game.

