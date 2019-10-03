BCCI cash reward for physically challenged cricketers

The BCCI will be presenting cash awards to the membrs of India's Physically Challenged cricket that won the T20 Physical Disability World Series Championship in England, couple of months.

As per decision taken at a recent CoA meeting in Delhi, the players will be awarded Rs 3 lakh each and support staff members will get Rs 2 lakh each.

"I am really happy to hear this news and feel good that our efforts and request to BCCI has now paid off. We hope after BCCI AGM, the players with physical disability will be a part of Indian board's set-up," Ravi Chauhan, secretary general of the All-India Cricket Association for the Physically Challenged, said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)