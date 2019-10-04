Afghanistan appoints Englishman Andy Moles as Director of Cricket-cum-Chief Selector

Former England first-class cricketer Andy Moles has been appointed as the Director of Cricket and Chief Selector of the Afghanistan team. Moles, a right-handed opening batsman, was the interim coach of Afghanistan during its successful tour of Bangladesh last month.

During the tour, Afghanistan won the lone Test against Bangladesh by a huge 224-run margin and then shared the tri-series trophy, also involving Zimbabwe, with the hosts after the final was abandoned. "Andy Moles appointed as Director of Cricket and Chief Selector. Moles served as interim head coach of Afghanistan in the recently concluded tour of Bangladesh," Afghanistan Cricket Board wrote in its twitter handle.

"He has a vast experience of over 25 years in the sport and is a Level-4 Coach as well." The ACB had recently appointed former South Africa all-rounder Lance Klusener as the head coach of Afghanistan till 2020.

Klusener had replaced Phil Simmons, whose 18-month stint with Afghanistan ended with their last-place finish in this year's ICC World Cup in the United Kingdom.

