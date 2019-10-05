Bears QB Trubisky (shoulder) out against Raiders

Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky won't play Sunday for the Chicago Bears, with the team officially ruling him out on Friday. Trubisky suffered a dislocated left shoulder and a slight labrum tear last week in a 16-6 victory over the Minnesota Vikings. A report earlier this week said he would not need surgery.

Backup Chase Daniel replaced Trubisky against the Vikings and finished 22 of 30 for 195 yards and a touchdown. He will start Sunday when the Bears (3-1) take on the Oakland Raiders (2-2) in the first NFL game this season to be played in London. The Bears also listed defensive lineman Akiem Hicks (knee) as questionable. Out are receiver Taylor Gabriel (concussion), offensive lineman Ted Larsen (knee) and defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (hand).

Linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe (hamstring) is doubtful. Linebacker Roquan Smith, who missed last week's game for personal reasons, will play, as will offensive lineman Kyle Long, who has battled a hip issue.

