Australia women defeat Sri Lanka by 110 runs in second ODI

Australia women defeated Sri Lanka by 110 runs in their second ODI to lead the three-match series 2-0 here at Allan Border Field on Monday. Chasing a target of 283, Sri Lanka lost an early wicket as Chamari Atapattu (14) was grabbed by Jess Jonassen in the eighth over.

Anushka Sanjeewani and Harshitha Madavi built a 70-run partnership for the second wicket before the former was scalped by Nicola Carey. Jonassen got hold of Dilani Manodara (7) in the 27th over. Madavi too departed after scoring 39 runs.

Shashikala Siriwardene (22) and Nilakshi de Silva (25) were the only batswomen who scored runs in the double-figure in the middle order. Sri Lanka failed to chase the target in the 50-over quota and faced a second defeat in the series. For Australia, Jonassen clinched four wickets and Georgia Wareham bagged two.

Earlier, Australia won the toss and opted to bat first and posted a target of 283/8 in 50 overs. Both the openers Alyssa Healy and Rachael Haynes provided a solid foundation to the team and built a 116-run partnership of the first wicket. Healy departed after scoring 69 runs as she was sent back to the pavilion by Shashikala Siriwardene. Skipper Meg Lanning joined Haynes in the middle and kept the scoreboard moving.

Lanning (45) was dismissed by Achini Kulasuriya in the 40th over while Haynes kept the momentum going. Ellyse Perry failed to leave mark on the scoreboard and gave away her wicket for 5 runs. Haynes too departed after playing a knock of 118 runs.

For Sri Lanka, Kulasuriya bagged three wickets while Siriwardene and Sugandika Kumari claimed two wickets each. Both the teams will now face each other at the same venue on October 9. (ANI)

