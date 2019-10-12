Kings F Ariza out rest of preseason

Sacramento Kings forward Trevor Ariza underwent surgery Friday to remove a benign tumor from his back, the team announced. Ariza, 34, is expected to miss the Kings' two remaining preseason games and will be reevaluated after the Oct. 16 preseason matchup vs. Melbourne United.

Ariza has played in two of the three Kings' preseason contests so far. He scored five points in 28 minutes off the bench in Sacramento's overtime loss to the Indiana Pacers on Oct. 4 and had five points in 21 minutes Thursday night in a win over the Phoenix Suns. Last season, which was split between the Suns and the Washington Wizards, he averaged 12.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 69 games. In 15 seasons, he holds career averages of 10.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

Also Friday, the team announced forward-center Harry Giles is out with a sore left knee and likely to miss the last two preseason games. He underwent a precautionary MRI on Sept. 30. The Kings open their regular season Oct. 23 at Phoenix.

