REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ENG-AUS/PREVIEW England spring surprise as Farrell starts at 10 v Australia

OITA, Japan - England coach Eddie Jones sprung a big surprise on Thursday by naming Owen Farrell to start at flyhalf in the World Cup quarter-final against Australia, benching George Ford and bringing in Henry Slade to join Manu Tuilagi in midfield. OLYMPICS-2020/MARATHON

Tokyo will have to accept IOC plan to move marathon to Hokkaido -2020 Olympics head TOKYO - Tokyo has little choice but to accept an International Olympic Committee (IOC) move to shift the 2020 marathon to a cooler northern island in Japan despite opposition to the plan in the capital, the president of Tokyo 2020 Olympics said on Thursday.

SOCCER-GERMANY-DOR-BMG/PREVIEW Dortmund look to regain winning ways against Gladbach

BERLIN - Borussia Dortmund must rediscover their winning touch against Bundesliga leaders Borussia Moenchengladbach on Saturday to avoid losing contact with the top spots early in the season. UPCOMING

SOCCER BRITAIN-EU/SOCCER-DERRY (PIX)

Soccer-Brexit and the border are latest challenge for proud Derry City As politicians wrangle over Brexit, Derry City FC are in a unique situation -- while based in Northern Ireland they play in the Republic's football league, their players and fans crossing the Irish border every other week to play games in Dublin and beyond.

17 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN-LIV/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester United news conference Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer holds a news conference ahead of his team's Premier League match against Liverpool.

Oct 18 SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN-LIV/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Liverpool news conference Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp holds a news conference ahead of his team's Premier League match against Manchester United.

18 Oct 07:30 ET / 11:30 GMT SOCCER-EUROPE/ (TV)

Soccer - European Leagues General Assembly European Leagues hold a news conference following its General Assembly in London. The format of European club competitions is expected to be discussed but the European Leagues is against the plans for an expanded and more lucrative Champions League.

18 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-CRY-MCI/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester City news conference Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola speaks to the media ahead of his team's Premier League match away to Crystal Palace.

18 Oct 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT RUGBY

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ENG-AUS/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV) Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - England v Australia - England news conference and training

England prepare for the first Rugby World Cup quarter-final in Oita. 18 Oct 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-NZL-IRL/PREVIEW (TV) Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - New Zealand v Ireland - New Zealand news conferences & training

New Zealand prepare for the second Rugby World Cup quarter-final in Tokyo. 18 Oct 23:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-JPN-ZAF/PREVIEW (TV) Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Japan announce team to face South Africa

Japan head coach Jamie Joseph announces his team to take on South Africa in Rugby World Cup quarter-final. 18 Oct 00:30 ET / 04:30 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-WAL-FRA/PREVIEW (TV) Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Wales and France announce teams for their World Cup quarter-final

Six Nations rivals Wales and France announce teams for their Rugby World Cup quarter-final in Oita. 18 Oct 00:30 ET / 04:30 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-NZL-IRL/PREVIEW (TV) Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Ireland news conferences & training

Ireland prepare for the second Rugby World Cup quarter-final in Tokyo. 18 Oct 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ENG-AUS/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV) Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Australia news conference & training

Australia prepare for the first Rugby World Cup quarter-final in Oita against England. 18 Oct 02:30 ET / 06:30 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-JPN-ZAF/PREVIEW (TV) Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - South Africa news conference & training

South Africa speak in Tokyo ahead of their Rugby World Cup quarter-final against Japan. 18 Oct 04:30 ET / 08:30 GMT

MOTOR CYCLING MOTOR-MOTOGP-JAPAN/

Motorcycling - MotoGP - Japanese Grand Prix Oct 18

GOLF GOLF-CJCUP/

Golf - PGA Tour - CJ Cup Brooks Koepka is the defending champion at the PGA Tour event at Nine Bridges Golf Club on Jeju island in South Korea.

Oct 18 GOLF-EUROPEAN/

Golf - European Tour - French Open Action from day one of the French Open at Le Golf National.

Oct 18 TENNIS

TENNIS-ANTWERP/ Tennis - ATP 250 - European Open

Former world number one Andy Murray continues his comeback from career-saving hip surgery at the ATP 250 event in Antwerp. Oct 18

