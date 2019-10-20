Sports News Summary: Horse death toll at Santa Anita reaches 34

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Horse death toll at Santa Anita reaches 34

Another horse died at Santa Anita Park on Saturday, bringing to 34 the number to have perished at the southern California track since December. The Stronach Group track owners announced that three-year-old gelding Satchel Paige had been "humanely euthanized" after the fifth race on the card. Figure skating: Shcherbakova, 15, wins in senior grand prix debut

Russian 15-year-old Anna Shcherbakova won the Skate America Grand Prix in Las Vegas on Sunday with a brilliant performance in the free skate. In her senior grand prix debut, Shcherbakova landed a dazzling series of jumps to surge past American Bradie Tennell, who had led following the short program. Bencic and Rublev victorious in Moscow

Switzerland's Belinda Bencic recovered from a set down to outclass local favorite Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 3-6 6-1 6-1 in the Kremlin Cup final on Sunday to win her second title of the season and fourth overall. The world number 10 switched gears after losing the opening set, dropping only two of the last 14 games in a stunning show to swat aside the 2014 champion. Golf: Thomas holds off Lee to win second CJ Cup title in three years

Inaugural champion Justin Thomas staved off a challenge by Danny Lee to claim his second CJ Cup title in three years with a two-shot victory over the Korean-born New Zealander at Nine Bridges on Sunday. The overnight leaders were level for the first 13 holes before Thomas surged ahead with a birdie on the 14th, while Lee bogeyed the 15th and 16th to effectively drop out of contention. Top 25 roundup: Illinois shocks No. 6 Wisconsin

Illinois' James McCourt kicked a 39-yard field goal as time expired, and quarterback Brandon Peters passed for 174 yards and two touchdowns as the host Fighting Illini stunned No. 6 Wisconsin 24-23 on Saturday. Reggie Corbin rushed for 83 yards and a touchdown for the Illini (3-4, 1-3 Big Ten), who broke a four-game losing streak and scored the final 10 points of the game after two Wisconsin turnovers -- a fumble by Jonathan Taylor and an interception by Jack Coan. College football notebook: Ricky Williams' Heisman sold for $504K

The Heisman Trophy presented to Texas running back Ricky Williams in 1998 sold at an auction for $504,000, a record for college football's most recognizable award. Williams sold his trophy to a private collector for an unspecified amount in 2014. That collector, Brian Hobbs, opted to sell it at the annual Heritage Auctions' Fall Sports Memorabilia Collectibles event Friday. Superb Shapovalov captures maiden crown at Stockholm Open

Canada's Denis Shapovalov captured his maiden ATP Tour title at the Stockholm Open on Sunday, easing past Filip Krajinovic 6-4 6-4 in the final. Despite two victories over top-10 opponents in his career, a first trophy had proved elusive for the 20-year-old but Shapovalov was not to be denied by his Serbian opponent who was on a similar quest. NHL roundup: Hughes nets first goal in Devils' win

Rookie Jack Hughes scored his first NHL goal, and Mackenzie Blackwood recorded his first shutout of the season as the New Jersey Devils skated to a 1-0 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday afternoon in Newark, N.J. A passing sequence between defenseman Sami Vatanen and Taylor Hall resulted in an unmarked Hughes receiving the puck on the near side. Hughes, the top pick in this year's draft, wasted little time in wiring a wrist shot through traffic for his milestone goal. Ostapenko eases past Goerges to claim Luxembourg title

Former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko proved too strong for defending champion Julia Goerges in the Luxembourg Open final as she cruised past the German 6-4 6-1 on Sunday. The 22-year-old Latvian, who captured her first Grand Slam title at Roland Garros in 2017, won the third WTA crown of her career with a solid display in her second final of the year. NFL notebook: Bengals' Green 'still a ways to go'

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green doesn't appear to be returning to the field in the near future. Green has yet to play in a game this season since sustaining an ankle injury in July. The seven-time Pro Bowl selection was limited in practice last week before failing to participate in this week's sessions.

