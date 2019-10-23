REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

GOLF-JAPAN/ McIlroy backs Woods to give all as Presidents Cup captain

CHIBA, Japan - Rory McIlroy has backed Tiger Woods to do an excellent job as either a playing or non-playing captain of the United States team that will take on the Internationals at the Presidents Cup in December. BASEBALL-HOU-WAS/

Nats' Soto overcomes nerves to play Game One hero Washington Nationals' youngster Juan Soto looked anxious and overmatched in his first career World Series at-bat on Tuesday in Houston, striking out swinging on a blistering fastball from Astros' ace Gerrit Cole.

RUGBY UNION WORLDCUP ZAF/ Big hearted de Klerk stands by Springbok aerial assault

TOKYO - Faf de Klerk would make an unlikely Spiderman with his distinctive mane of blonde hair but the South Africa scrumhalf does share one trait with the fictional superhero as a small man who packs a big punch. UPCOMING

SOCCER SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-AJA-CHE/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - Ajax Amsterdam v Chelsea Chelsea face last year's semi-finalists Ajax

23 Oct 12:55 ET / 16:55 GMT SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-RBL-ZSP/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - RB Leipzig v Zenit Saint Petersburg Report of Champions League game between Leipzig and Zenit.

23 Oct 12:55 ET / 16:55 GMT SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-GNK-LIV/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - Genk v Liverpool Premier League leaders Liverpool travel to Genk

23 Oct 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-LIL-VAL/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - Lille v Valencia Champions league match LOSC Lille against Valencia CF

23 Oct 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-SLB-LYO/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - Benfica v Olympique Lyonnais 23 Oct 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-SLP-FCB/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Champions League - Slavia Prague v FC Barcelona

Slavia Prague host Barcelona in the Champions League. 23 Oct 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-INT-DOR/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Champions League - Inter Milan v Borussia Dortmund

23 Oct 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT SOCCER-LIBERTADORES-FLA-GRE/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Copa Libertadores - Flamengo v Gremio Soccer - Copa Libertadores - Semi Finals - Second Leg - Flamengo v Gremio in Rio de Janeiro

23 Oct 20:30 ET / 00:30 GMT SOCCER-ITALY/PREVIEW

Soccer- Italy - Serie A preview Preview of the weekend's Serie A matches

24 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN/PREVIEW

Soccer - Spain - La Liga preview A preview of the weekend's action in La Liga.

24 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT MOTOR RACING

MOTOR-F1-MEXICO/HAMILTON (TV) Motor racing - Formula One - Lewis Hamilton media opportunity in Mexico

Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton - who's on the verge of winning a sixth title - attends a sponsor's event in Mexico City. 23 Oct 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

MOTOR-F1-MEXICO/LECLERC (TV) Motor racing - Interview with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc speaks to Reuters in Mexico City ahead of the 18th grand prix of the season. The Monegasque racing driver has enjoyed a fine debut season with Ferrari claiming six pole positions and two race wins. 23 Oct 17:00 ET / 21:00 GMT

RUGBY RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ZAF-WAL/HABANA (TV)

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - South African World Cup winner Bryan Habana gives verdict on upcoming semi-final Interview with South African World Cup winner Bryan Habana where he gives verdict on upcoming semi-final against Wales.

24 Oct 20:00 ET / 00:00 GMT RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-WAL-ZAF/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - South Africa team announcement and training South Africa head coach Rassie Erasmus announces team to face Wales in Rugby World Cup semi-final

24 Oct 22:00 ET / 02:00 GMT RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-NZL-ENG/PREVIEW (TV)

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - New Zealand team announcement New Zealand head coach Steve Hansen announces team to face England in Rugby World Cup semi-finals.

24 Oct 23:00 ET / 03:00 GMT RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-NZL-ENG/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - England team announcement news conference England head coach Eddie Jones announces team to face New Zealand in Rugby World Cup semi-finals.

24 Oct 04:30 ET / 08:30 GMT GOLF

GOLF-JAPAN/ (PIX) Golf - PGA Tour - Zozo Championships in Japan

Tiger Woods set to feature at Zozo Championships in Chiba. The tournament marks the PGA Tour's return to Japan. Oct 24

TENNIS TENNIS-WTAELITE/

Tennis - WTA Elite Trophy The WTA hosts its Elite Trophy in Zhuhai.

Oct 24 TENNIS-VIENNA/ (TV)

Tennis - ATP 500 - Vienna Open Action from day four of the Vienna Open - an ATP World Tour 500 event.

24 Oct 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT TENNIS-BASEL/ (PIX) (TV)

Tennis - ATP 500 - Swiss Indoors Basel Action from round two of the Swiss Indoors Basel - an ATP World Tour 500 event.

24 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

RUSSIA-MCGREGOR/ (PIX) (TV) MMA fighter McGregor gives first news conference in Moscow

Mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor gives a news conference in Moscow for the first time. 24 Oct 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

