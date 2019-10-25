International Development News
Development News Edition

Virat has agreed to play Day/Night Tests: Ganguly

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 21:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 20:56 IST
Virat has agreed to play Day/Night Tests: Ganguly
Sourav Ganguly Image Credit: ANI

The BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Friday said that Indian skipper Virat Kohli is open to the idea of playing day-night Tests and it could be a reality in near future. He had a meeting with Kohli in Mumbai on Thursday where the idea was floated.

"I must say that Virat Kohli is agreeable to it. There are reports that he does not want to play day-night Tests which is not the fact. So once the captain of India is agreeable to it, life becomes a lot easier. We will see how we can push it. The game needs to forward," Ganguly said during the sidelines of his felicitation by the CAB at the Eden Gardens. The former India captain had been a vocal advocate of pink ball Test in order to bring back the spectators to the stadium.

"We all are thinking about this and we will do something about it. I am a firm believer in Day Night Tests. I don't know when will that happen. But till the time I am around, I will be pushing for it," Ganguly said. However it must be mentioned that if Ganguly's tenure is not extended beyond July, the Day-Night Test might not be reality as India next play five-day games at home only in December 2020 -January, 2021. The home Tests against Bangladesh are last for this season.

As a technical committee chairman, Ganguly in the past was a part of the decision to have Duleep Trophy under lights with pink ball. However the domestic bowlers had complaints about the quality of the SG Test pink balls which were used. Also dew became a factor in the northern part of India taking spinners completely out of equation. From 2016-17 season, it was played under lights before being scrapped during the ongoing season by the domestic cricket operations team of the board.

At this point, even the Indian team is not too keen on playing Day-Night Test matches and they had rejected Cricket Australia's offer during the last away series. Ganguly reiterated the need to have a relook at the Conflict of Interest clause which is making it very difficult for him to get quality cricketers on board.

"It definitely needs a re-look. We lose a lot of quality cricketers because they are involved in a lot of other things. Conflict has to be sensible. Nothing is a conflict if you hold an administrator's role in the BCCI. "We need to keep that simple and take it forward. We don't want to lose the likes of VVS Laxman, Azharuddin, Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Kapil Dev or Sunil Gavaskar helping the Indian cricket. Realistic look needs to be taken."

Asked whether he now is training his sights on the ICC chairman's post, Ganguly said: "It's just two days since I was appointed, let's not look that far ahead." But he was ready to make it clear that he is his own man contrary to popular belief that some people in the old guard are trying to influence him.

"I have been a difficult person to handle as at times I am my own man and I do what I feel is right. But with time I learned how to do things. Hopefully, we can work together. I've got a very young team and very rarely you have seen BCCI president and his team in the age of 30-40s." "One thing I'm absolutely sure is that whatever time I'm here I will try and make a difference. I'm not going to sit and spend my time for people to say that "I was the BCCI president". I want to be a "BCCI president who made a difference", so I'll try and do that."

Ganguly also highlighted that India have not won a world tournament for a long time. "A cricket nation is known by the number of Tests and world tournaments won. It's pretty simple as sometime we complicate the game too much. We try to do things which don't exist.

"The team has played well over the last three years as you can see we have not a world tournament for last seven-eight seasons. But I'm sure there's enough talent in the team to do that." Ganguly also spoke about the IPL and how it has grabbed the eyeball.s

"The IPL is probably is biggest league in the world. That two and half months is no way inferior to the English Premier League. In terms of TV rating and eyeballs. For me, it's important to bring the system back in plan all levels." Former India captain Mohammed Azharuddin and VVS Laxman, both of whom had played some incredible knocks at the Eden Gardens, felicitated its favourite son, presenting him with bouquets.

Ganguly was welcomed at the Eden Gardens with giant placards of "Dadagiri begins once again' and Sachin Tendulkar's iconic statement "When people throw stones at you, you turn them into milestones".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

Global | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

Global

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

Global

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

Global

Latest News

UPDATE 2-FTSE 100 snaps four-day winning run amid Brexit worries

UK stocks ended Friday on a sour note as Brexit jitters weighed on sentiment, although the exporter-heavy FTSE 100 marked its strongest weekly performance in nine months as the continuing political divide hurt sterling. The FTSE 100, which ...

UPDATE 1-U.S. still pressing Turkey to 'walk away' from Russian missile purchase, official says

The United States is still in talks with Turkey to get Ankara to walk away from the Russian missile defense system it bought, a senior State Department official said on Friday.Theres still work to get the Turks to walk away from the S400s b...

UPDATE 3-Argentina central bank bleeds reserves to defend peso ahead of election

Argentinas central bank kept selling dollars in defense of the beleaguered peso on Friday, with concerns rising about the banks falling reserves ahead of a Sunday presidential election dreaded by the financial markets. The bank sold 129 mil...

GST fraud worth Rs 138 crore unearthed in Odisha, 4 arrested

Tax authorities in Odisha on Friday claimed to have unearthed a Rs 138-crore GST fraud, and arrested at least four persons for being part of a racket that created fictitious firms and fake invoices. Investigations revelaed that between Augu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019