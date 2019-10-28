International Development News
Mauricio Pochettino fully supports Tottenham despite defeat

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino said he fully supports the team despite the defeat by Liverpool in the Premier League.

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino. Image Credit: ANI

Liverpool trounced Tottenham 2-1 on Sunday. Tottenham now holds the 11th position in the Premier League points table with just 12 points from 10 games. Liverpool top the points table with 28 points from 10 games.

"I am behind our squad, supporting them fully. We have 29 players and they will all have the opportunity to play. After five years and a half at Tottenham, it is a time to all be together and show our support," Goal.com quoted Pochettino as saying. Although Tottenham lost, Pochettino feels that the club competed well."It was a very competitive game today and we competed well. I am of course a little bit disappointed in that with the ball we didn't have the possession in playing and forcing them to play deeper. In that aspect I'm disappointed but we competed and we need to keep pushing," Pochettino said.

"We were playing today against a very good team. I think Liverpool are one of the best teams in Europe and we were very competitive," he added. Tottenham will now play against Everton in the Premier League on November 3. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

