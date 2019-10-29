International Development News
NBA fines Pistons' Morris $35K for verbal abuse

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Detroit
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 01:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 01:07 IST
NBA fines Pistons' Morris $35K for verbal abuse
Image Credit: Flickr

The NBA fined Detroit Pistons forward Markieff Morris $35,000 on Monday for "directing inappropriate and offensive language toward a game official" on Saturday. The incident occurred during the Pistons' 117-111 loss to the visiting Philadelphia 76ers.

Morris, 30, scored a season-high 17 points and grabbed six rebounds in the loss. The fine was announced by NBA executive vice president of basketball operations Kiki VanDeWeghe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

