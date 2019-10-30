International Development News
Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Replacement Bertens battles back to beat Barty

Ashleigh Barty surrendered a one-set lead to crash to a 3-6 6-3 6-4 loss at the hands of late replacement Kiki Bertens at the WTA Finals on Tuesday as the world number one's prospects of advancing to the semi-finals suffered a blow. Barty was facing the Dutchwoman after she took Naomi Osaka's place in the draw following the Australian Open champion's withdrawal with a shoulder injury and Bertens made the most of the opportunity. NBA notebook: Rockets ban fan over alleged punching incident

A Houston Rockets fan was charged with misdemeanor assault after punching an assistant coach of the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night. Authorities say Manuel Garcia hit New Orleans assistant Joe Boylan in the face after the contest, a 126-123 Rockets win in Houston. Garcia's girlfriend also was arrested for trying to prevent police from reaching Garcia. The fan has been banned for life by the Rockets. IOC's Coates: doesn't want to leave Tokyo without consensus on marathon decision

The International Olympic Commission (IOC) has no plans to change its decision on moving next year's Olympic marathon to the northern city of Sapporo, but a top IOC official said on Wednesday he did not want to leave Tokyo without a consensus on the move. John Coates, the IOC's Coordination Commission chief for the Tokyo Games, said at the start of a regular Coordination Commission meeting in Tokyo that he did not want to leave at the end of this week without gaining the people of Tokyo's understanding about the move, made suddenly two weeks ago due to worries about Tokyo's summer heat. Shoulder injury ends Osaka's WTA Finals hopes

Naomi Osaka's struggles at the WTA Finals continued on Tuesday as the world no. 3 was forced to withdraw from this year's tournament in Shenzhen with a shoulder injury. Her exit from the competition comes two days after the Japanese right-hander won her opening match against Petra Kvitova, the first time she had secured victory at the season-ending competition. Nationals rally past controversial call in World Series

The Washington Nationals turned a controversial call against them into a motivational surge on Tuesday when they battled back from misfortune to even the World Series and force a deciding Game Seven. The Nationals seized the night with a do-or-die 7-2 victory, but it was a play in the top of the seventh inning that stole the spotlight as the umpires took center stage for all the wrong reasons. NCAA board votes to let student athletes endorse brands, accept sponsors

U.S. college athletes can profit from brand sponsorships and endorsement deals under a new rule approved on Tuesday by the governing board of the NCAA, the organization that regulates U.S. collegiate sports. The unanimous vote follows growing pressure on the National Collegiate Athletic Association to lift restrictions on athletes that have kept them from sharing in the financial rewards generated by their performances. Tennis: Medvedev's winning run ends in defeat by Chardy

Fourth seed Daniil Medvedev suffered a shock defeat by home favorite Jeremy Chardy on a bad day for Russians at the Paris Masters on Tuesday but Alexander Zverev boosted his chances of qualifying for the ATP Finals. Medvedev, who will make his debut at the ATP Finals in London next month after a barnstorming season, lost for the first time since the U.S. Open final, going down 4-6 6-2 6-4. NBA roundup: Hawks lose Young, then lose to Heat

In a game marred by an injury to star Atlanta point guard Trae Young, the Miami Heat and Jimmy Butler defeated the visiting Hawks 112-97 on Tuesday night. Atlanta's John Collins led all scorers with 30 points. Miami rookie Tyler Herro had 19 of his 29 points in the second quarter, and Butler -- making his Heat debut -- added 21 points. Goran Dragic also had 21 points for Miami. NHL roundup: Bonino hat trick lifts Preds to 4th straight win

Nick Bonino scored three goals for his third career hat trick, and the Nashville Predators pulled away for a 3-0 win over the visiting Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday night. Pekka Rinne stopped all 20 shots he faced for his second consecutive shutout and the 57th of his career. Nashville improved its season-high winning streak to four games in a row. NHL notebook: Predators' Josi gets $72.5M extension

Defenseman Roman Josi signed an eight-year deal with the Nashville Predators on Tuesday, with the contract carrying an annual average value of just more than $9 million. The $72.47 million deal takes effect next season. Josi is in the final year of a seven-year, $28 million contract and would have become a free agent on July 1.

