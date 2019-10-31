International Development News
Have no social media accounts, have reported issue to BCCI's ACU: Vinod Rai

Former BCCI's Committee of Administrators (CoA) chief Vinod Rai on Thursday said that he does not have any social media account and that he has reported the issue to authorities, including cricketing body's Anti Corruption Unit (ACU) and Delhi Police's Cyber Crime Cell.

Former BCCI CoA chief Vinod Rai. Image Credit: ANI

Former BCCI's Committee of Administrators (CoA) chief Vinod Rai on Thursday said that he does not have any social media account and that he has reported the issue to authorities, including cricketing body's Anti Corruption Unit (ACU) and Delhi Police's Cyber Crime Cell. Over the past few days, several fake social media accounts, claiming to be those of Rai, have come up. Messages are being sent out from those handles to different individuals seeking players' information.

Speaking to ANI about the issue, Rai said: "Few fake accounts have opened in my name. I have reported this issue to the BCCI's ACU and Delhi Police's Cyber Crime Cell. One or two accounts have closed, but now some other accounts have surfaced". He also made it clear that he does not have any account on any social media platform.

"I would like to make it clear that I have no Facebook, Instagram or Twitter account. Anybody seeking any information on my behalf is doing so fraudulently and they need to be reported. They have been seeking players' information, which is very wrong," Rai said. (ANI)

