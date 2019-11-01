International Development News
Development News Edition

Warner leads Australia to T20 clean-sweep over Sri Lanka

  • PTI
  • |
  • Melbourne
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 17:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 17:44 IST
Warner leads Australia to T20 clean-sweep over Sri Lanka
Image Credit: Twitter (@cricketcomau)

Australia cruised past Sri Lanka to clean-sweep their three-match Twenty20 series Friday, with an in-form David Warner grinding out a third successive half-century in the seven-wicket win. The home team has been dominant throughout, winning by 134 runs in Adelaide and by nine wickets with seven overs to spare in Brisbane ahead of the clash in Melbourne.

Sri Lanka's batting had been insipid until now, but they finally posted a competitive score of 142 for six, with Kusal Perera hitting 57. However, their bowlers, led by Lasith Malinga, have been no match for a quality Australian batting line-up, spearheaded by Warner who has now scored 217 in three innings without losing his wicket.

"It was pretty clinical once we got into a routine," said Australia captain Aaron Finch. "The way the bowlers set it up for us over the last two games, it was outstanding.

"Every game is a different challenge and a different surface, so it's important to bring in your best, in terms of preparation and mental side of the game too." Openers Finch and Warner were both dropped early in the run chase at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, and they made the visitors pay, putting on 69 for the first wicket.

Finch hit three big sixes before falling for 37, caught by Shehan Jayasuriya off Lahiru Kumara. That brought Steve Smith to the crease, but he only lasted nine balls, caught in the deep for 13.

Warner, who scored an unbeaten 100 and 60 not out in the opening two games, was heard on the pitch microphone saying he was struggling with his rhythm. But he still produced the goods, bringing up his 50 off 44 balls to end the match unbeaten on 57, aided by Ashton Turner who chipped in with 22 as Australia reached 145 for three with 14 balls to spare.

Australia have set a target of being the number one T20 side by the time the World Cup is played on home soil in a year's time, and their whitewash of Sri Lanka is set to propel them above South Africa and into third place. An even bigger test starts on Sunday when they face top-ranked Pakistan in the first of three T20s.

"We haven't been up to our standards. We haven't performed at our best and if we don't, we will end up like this," said Sri Lanka opener Niroshan Dickwella. "We learned a lot in this series, but we couldn't even compete properly." Finch won the toss and put Sri Lanka into bat and it didn't start well for the visitors.

Dickwella, elevated to the opener after Danushka Gunathilaka was dropped, was out first ball. Kusal Mendis and Perera showed some aggression, slapping a handful of boundaries before Kane Richardson tempted Mendis into another big shot and he was caught at deep square for 13.

Perera and Avishka Fernando pushed the score to 65 for two at the halfway mark, building a 43-run partnership, the team's highest of the series, before Fernando was caught near the boundary off Pat Cummins for 20. Oshada Fernando followed soon after for six, but the aggressive Perera kept plugging away, bringing up his sixth T20 half-century off 38 balls.

He fell for 57, top-edging a Cummins ball to Ashton Turner at mid-off.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Rape & death of Kerala sisters: NCSC may ask govt to transfer case to CBI

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes NCSC may ask Kerala to transfer the case of rape and suspicious death of two minor girls to the CBI for a thorough probe, its vice-chairman L Murugan said Friday. Public outcry and protests erupt...

Pak-origin UK terror attack ringleader should have been monitored, says UK coroner

The Pakistani-origin terrorist who was the ringleader behind the 2017 London Bridge attack in the UK should have remained under surveillance by the intelligence services, the chief coroner of England and Wales has concluded in a report on F...

DGCA asks IndiGo to replace PW engines of 97 A320neo aircraft by Jan 31 or face grounding

Stating that desperate measures were required to put things in order, aviation regulator DGCA told IndiGo on Friday to replace the Pratt and Whitney PW engines under both wings of 97 A320neo aircraft at all costs by January 31 or they would...

Fitch: Changing Lebanon's dollar peg would be painful, but benefits possible

Changing Lebanons currency peg to the dollar would be a painful move that would see the countrys pound weaken sharply though it could also reap long-term benefits, ratings agency Fitchs Director, Sovereigns Toby Iles said.The 22-year-old cu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019