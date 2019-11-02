International Development News
Development News Edition

ISL: Marcelinho bends it for Hyderabad

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 02-11-2019 22:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-11-2019 22:30 IST
ISL: Marcelinho bends it for Hyderabad
Rahul KP (34’) gave Kerala the lead in the first half but two second-half strikes from Marko Stankovic (54’) and Marcelinho (81’) sealed full points for the hosts with a delightful free-kick. Image Credit: pixabay

Hyderabad FC came back from a goal down to register their first win in the Hero Indian Super League as they edged past Kerala Blasters FC 2-1 at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium on Saturday. Rahul KP (34') gave Kerala the lead in the first half but two second-half strikes from Marko Stankovic (54') and Marcelinho (81') sealed full points for the hosts with a delightful free-kick.

Kerala was jolted right at the beginning when central defender Gianni Zuiverloon picked up an injury. Raju Gaikwad made his debut for the club, replacing the Dutch defender. The visitors were the more dominant side from the beginning and were close to breaking the deadlock in the 15th minute when young Rahul KP tried his luck from distance. But his effort flew just above the crossbar.

The hosts had a chance of their own when Marcelinho got to Rohit Kumar's through ball inside the box. He twisted and turned in a bid to go past Mohammed Rakip, but the Kerala right-back stood firm and snatched the ball away from the Brazilian. Kerala custodian TP Rehenesh almost gifted Hyderabad the lead in the 33rd minute when he failed to control Gaikwad's back pass with his chest. Abhishek Halder was in position and tried to tap in but luckily for Kerala, the ball went wide.

Hyderabad would regret that miss immediately. Rehenesh's goal kick was unconvincingly cleared by Shankar Sampingiraj and the ball fell for Sahad Abdul Samad. The midfielder lobbed the ball for Rahul who found the back of the net with a first time shot. Bartholomew Ogbeche could have doubled the lead in the 42nd minute when he received a through ball from Moustapha Gning and found himself one on one with the goalkeeper, but a heavy touch allowed Kamaljit to rush out of his line and collect the ball.

Hyderabad started the second half on a brighter note and came close to equalizing in the 48th minute. Marcelinho created the chance with a brilliant run down the left flank and beat Gaikwad with pace before cutting in and squaring the ball for Robin Singh. However, the striker unnecessarily complicated an easy tap in and squandered the opportunity.

The hosts restored parity in the 54th minute when Gning tripped Mohammad Yasir inside the Kerala box to give away a penalty. Marko Stankovic duly converted the spot-kick. At the other end, Hyderabad should have taken the lead in the 76th minute when Marcelinho received a through ball on the left flank. The Brazilian went past Jairo Rodrigues comfortably and attempted to curl the ball into the net at the far post but his shot went wide.

Marcelinho soon made up for his mistake by converting a classy free-kick in the 81st minute. The hosts were awarded the free-kick after Gning had brought down Nikhil Poojary with a poor challenge. The Brazilian found the back of the net with a curling left-footer to hand Phil Brown's side their first win of the season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Outlander Season 5 – Starz to reshoot some scenes, What to expect from new installment

Legacies Season 2: Will the spinoff do it 'Vampire Diaries-style'?

Delhi: Police and lawyers clash at Tis Hazari court

Japan: Satsuma-Iojima erupts, says meteorological agency

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 6:30pm GMT/2:30pm ET

Novak Djokovic reached the Paris Masters final for the sixth time when he downed Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov 7-65 6-4 on Saturday but Rafael Nadal pulled out injured. TENNIS-WTAFINALSBencic points finger at Shenzhen court as withdrawals mount...

Panthers LB Addison to miss Sunday's game after brother's death

Carolina Panthers linebacker Mario Addison will miss Sundays game against the Tennessee Titans following the death of his brother, the team announced Saturday. Addison has been away from the Panthers since the death of his brother, 27-year-...

Delhi hosts 13th NEC Tamchon Football Tournament

The 13th edition of ongoing NEC Tamchon Football Tournament kicked off recently at the Ambedkar Stadium in Delhi. Around 16 teams from across the northeast region are competing in one of the most coveted football events organised by the Tan...

BJP MLA looses assembly membership after conviction by court

In a setback to BJP, membership of its MLA Prahlad Lodhi, elected from Pawai Assembly constituency, was revoked on Saturday after he was convicted for two years by a special court in an old case. Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly NP Praj...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019