Booker, Suns handle Grizzlies to improve to 4-2

  Reuters
  • |
  • Memphis
  • |
  Updated: 03-11-2019 10:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-11-2019 10:54 IST
Devin Booker had 21 points and three 3-pointers, and Aron Baynes had 20 points and a career-high four 3-pointers as the balanced Phoenix Suns beat the host Memphis Grizzlies 114-105 on Saturday. Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 15 points, Frank Kaminsky had 14 points off the bench and Ricky Rubio had 11 points, six assists, five rebounds and three steals for the Suns, who have won two straight and are 4-2 for the first time since 2013-14.

Ja Morant had 24 points and seven assists, and Dillon Brooks and Brandon Clarke had 16 points apiece for the Grizzlies, who have lost four of their first five in coach Taylor Jenkins' first season. The Suns made 14 of 34 3-point attempts and set a franchise record by making at least 13 triples in four straight games. Tyler Johnson had nine points off the bench on three 3-pointers.

Memphis got within eight points when Clarke made one of two free throws with 1:47 remaining, but Dario Saric countered with the Suns' final 3-pointer for a comfortable lead. Baynes is averaging 17 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists since replacing Deandre Ayton in the starting lineup after Ayton was suspended 25 games for violating the NBA/NBPA anti-drug policy. Baynes had 24 points, 12 rebounds and a career-high seven assists in a 121-110 victory at Golden State on Wednesday.

The Suns shot 50 percent from the field to the Grizzlies' 48.8 and have outshot their opponent in every game this season. Memphis forward Jaren Jackson Jr. had seven points and three blocked shots in 22 minutes before leaving after a collision under the basket.

Rubio's jumper gave the Suns a 40-28 lead four minutes into the second quarter, but 3-pointers by Brooks, Grayson Allen and Jackson during a 19-5 run helped the Grizzlies a 47-45 halftime lead. Booker scored 10 points during a 28-12 run to open the third quarter to give the Suns a 14-point lead. It was a 13-point edge, 82-69, after three quarters. The Grizzlies never got closer than eight.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

