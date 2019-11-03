International Development News
Chiefs QB Mahomes to sit vs. Vikings

  Updated: 03-11-2019 22:49 IST
Chiefs QB Mahomes to sit vs. Vikings
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will miss his second straight game on Sunday when the Minnesota Vikings visit, the team confirmed on Sunday morning. Mahomes, who had been listed as questionable as he recovers from a dislocated right kneecap sustained Oct. 17 in Denver, practiced last week and this week on a limited basis but had not been expected to suit up Sunday.

The league's reigning MVP missed last Sunday's 31-24 home loss to the Green Bay Packers, though he said he would have played if it had been a playoff game. The Chiefs activated veteran Chad Henne from injured reserve on Saturday, waiving undrafted rookie Kyle Shurmur to create room on the roster. Matt Moore will make his second straight start, with Henne serving as the backup.

Moore hit 24 of 36 passes for 267 yards and two scores against Green Bay.

