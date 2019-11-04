Sports News Roundup: Delighted Barty turns sights on Fed Cup final; U.S. horse racing and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Romanchuk, Schar the unstoppable stars of wheelchair racing

The New York City Marathon's wheelchair champions Daniel Romanchuk and Manuela Schar once again dominated the competition on Sunday, burnishing their reputation as the most fearsome figures in the sport. For 21-year-old Romanchuk, who qualified for the U.S. Paralympic team at the Chicago Marathon last month, and four-time Paralympian Schar, the New York City race capped a year of professional transformation.

Delighted Barty turns sights on Fed Cup final

With her status as world number one sealed for 2019, Ash Barty is now determined to help Australia break their Fed Cup drought next week. The French Open champion completed a stellar season by adding the WTA Finals title to her haul for the year on Sunday with a straight-sets win over defending champion Elina Svitolina.

Kenyans Kamworor, Jepkosgei claim New York Marathon titles

Kenyan half marathon world record holders Geoffrey Kamworor and Joyciline Jepkosgei powered to victories in the New York City Marathon on Sunday. Kamworor reclaimed the New York title he won in 2017 in two hours eight minutes and 13 seconds and Jepkosgei surprised four-time champion Mary Keitany, winning her marathon debut in 2:22:38.

NASCAR notebook: Several playoff hopes take huge hits

After another disaster on the race track, Chase Elliott has a crystal clear vision of his only path to a Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series championship. On Lap 9 of Sunday's AAA Texas 500 at Texas Motor Speedway, Elliott's No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet broke loose as he was running a higher lane in Turns 1 and 2. The car slammed into the outside wall, severely damaging the rear of the Camaro.

NHL roundup: Isles win ninth straight on Varlamov's shutout

Semyon Varlamov stopped all 27 shots he faced Saturday night, and Derick Brassard scored the game's only goal early in the first period as the New York Islanders matched their longest winning streak in 30 years by beating the host Buffalo Sabres 1-0. The Islanders have won nine straight for the first time since a nine-game run from Dec. 31, 1989, through Jan. 19, 1990. It is tied for the second-longest winning streak in franchise history behind a 15-game streak mounted from Jan. 21 through Feb. 20, 1982.

NFL roundup: Butker, Chiefs beat Vikings on last-second FG

Harrison Butker booted a 44-yard field goal as time expired Sunday, giving the Kansas City Chiefs a 26-23 victory over the Minnesota Vikings at Kansas City, Mo. Quarterback Matt Moore, making his second start in place of injured Patrick Mahomes, passed for 275 yards, including strikes of 17 and 13 yards to Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill, respectively, to put Butker in position for his game-winner.

Birdie barrage earns Todd first win in five years

Brendon Todd ended five years of frustration as the American shot a career-best nine-under 62 to win the inaugural Bermuda Championship by four strokes on Sunday. Defying his world number 525 ranking, Todd rolled in 10 birdies, seven of them in a row, against one bogey for the second PGA Tour victory of his up-and-down career and first since 2014.

Activists call for halt to U.S. horse racing

Animal rights groups on Sunday called for an immediate halt to horse racing following the high-profile death of a gelding in Saturday's Breeders' Cup Classic at Southern California's Santa Anita Park. Four-year-old Mongolian Groom injured his left hind leg going into the final turn of the nationally televised $6 million race, was taken away from the track in an ambulance and later euthanized.

Hamilton painting masterpiece with sixth drivers' title

Valtteri Bottas won the battle but Lewis Hamilton won the war, securing his sixth Formula One world championship on Sunday, despite finishing second to his Mercedes teammate at the U.S. Grand Prix. Bottas, the last man with a chance of denying Hamilton another title, needed nothing less a victory at the Circuit of the Americas and did his part collecting his seventh career win and fourth of the season.

New York marathon jumpstarts the 50th-anniversary party

As thousands of runners cross the finish line inside leafy Central Park on Sunday, the race will just be starting for the organizers of the New York City Marathon, as they begin a year-long celebration of a half-century of running in 2020. A early "50 for the 50th" drawing for amateur runners opens on race day and will see the first 50 participants selected for the New York City Marathon's golden anniversary next year, long before the general application opens in January.

