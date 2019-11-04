International Development News
Everton's Andre Gomes to undergo ankle surgery

Everton midfielder Andre Gomes, who sustained an injury during the Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur, will undergo ankle surgery.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Liverpool
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 12:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 12:07 IST
Andre Gomes. Image Credit: ANI

Everton midfielder Andre Gomes, who sustained an injury during the Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur, will undergo ankle surgery. "Everton Football Club can confirm Andre Gomes will undergo surgery on November 4 after sustaining an ankle injury in today's game with Tottenham Hotspur," the club's official statement read.

The incident occurred in the 77th minute at Goodison Park with the Tottenham leading 1-0 and resulted in a red card for the South Korean Son Heung-min. Players were visibly shaken by the extent of Gomes' injury. Son went in with a lunging tackle on the midfielder as he sought to win back the ball, but failed to make contact with the ball as his opponent went down in pain.

Gomes needed to be stretchered from the field after being caught late on in the Everton 1-1 draw with Spurs on Sunday. Cenk Tosun scored in extra time for Everton while Dele Alli netted a ball in the 63rd minute for Tottenham. "The Portugal international was stretchered from the pitch during the second half of the game and taken straight to Aintree Hospital by ambulance accompanied by members of the Everton medical team. After undergoing hospital tests, it was confirmed he had suffered a fracture-dislocation to his right ankle," the statement added. (ANI)

