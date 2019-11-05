International Development News
Virat Kohli celebrates 31st birthday with 'soulmate' Anushka Sharma

India skipper Virat Kohli, who is celebrating his 31st birthday, is feeling blessed to be visiting divines places with his soulmate, wife Anushka Sharma.

Virat Kohli with sife Anushka Sharma (Photo/ Virat Kohli Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

India skipper Virat Kohli, who is celebrating his 31st birthday, is feeling blessed to be visiting divines places with his soulmate, wife Anushka Sharma. Kohli took to Twitter and wrote: "What a blessing to be able to visit such divine places with my soulmate. Also, thank you, everyone, for your kind wishes from the bottom of my heart."

Earlier in the day, Kohli wrote a note to his younger self which he shared on the micro-blogging site. "Hi Chiku, First of all, a very birthday! I am sure you have a lot of questions for me about your future. I am sorry but I am not going to answer too many of them.

Because not knowing what is in store makes every surprise sweet, every challenge thrilling and every disappointment an opportunity to learn. You don't realize it today but it's more about the journey than the destination. And the journey is SUPER!" the note read.

Also Read: Continue scoring runs and leading India, Sachin Tendulkar wishes Kohli

"What I will tell you is that life has big things in store for you Virat. But you need to be ready for each and every opportunity that comes your way. Grab it when it comes. And never take what you have for granted. You will fail. Everyone does. Just promise yourself that you'll never forget to rise. And if at first, you don't, try again," it added. Kohli, who is widely hailed as the run-machine, has many records under his belt.

In 82 Test matches, he has 7,066 runs studded with 26 centuries and 22 half-centuries. In 239 ODIs, he scored 11,520 runs and counting with an average of 60.31.

In the shortest format of the game, he played 72 games in which he amassed 2,450 runs at an average of 50.00 with the help of 22 fifties.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

