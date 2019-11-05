International Development News
Harbhajan's appeal to PM Modi: Please save us from North India's air pollution

Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Senior India cricketer Harbhajan Singh has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as Chief Ministers of Delhi, Punjab, and Haryana to devise a mechanism to curtail air pollution in northern India which has caused severe health hazards. Recently in the National Capital Region (NCR), the air quality index (AQI) was in the "severe-plus" category as some places recorded peak pollution in the range of 999.

A public health emergency was declared in the Delhi-NCR region in the backdrop of depleting air quality, with schools being shut till Tuesday. "I want to speak about pollution in North India. We all are a cause for it, including me. We drive cars and burn fuel and cause harm to the environment. We have learnt over the last few years that fodder burning also causes a lot of pollution," Harbhajan appealed through a video message uploaded on his Twitter account.

"It is harmful to every child, anyone residing in those areas. We have also learned that our life expectancy will reduce by around 10 years," he further added. "I want to request PM Narendra Modi and request the Chief Ministers of Delhi, Punjab, and Haryana to meet with PM Modi. Keeping in mind everyone, including the farmers and every living being, the leaders should chalk out a plan that benefits everyone. I would request this meeting to happen quickly," he said.

"PM Modi, please give your time to this and guide us on how we can make India clean as well as healthy. We will also contribute in whatever way we can in order to keep our environment healthy," he stated.

