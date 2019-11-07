International Development News
Jets C Little still in hospital after slapshot strikes head

  • Reuters
  • New York
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 05:34 IST
  • Created: 07-11-2019 05:32 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Winnipeg Jets center Bryan Little, who was hit in the head by a slapshot in Tuesday night's game against the New Jersey Devils, was still in a hospital Wednesday after receiving stitches the previous night. Little went to St. Boniface Hospital in Winnipeg before being transferred to the Health Sciences Centre's neurological unit for further observation.

In a team release, the Jets stated, "Little was alert at all times and is in good spirits this morning." Little received 25 to 30 stitches for the cut near his left ear at St. Boniface Hospital, according to the team, after leaving the home game with 12:33 remaining in the third period. The Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers let go a one-timer from the point that struck Little as he was skating behind the Devils' net. The Jets lost the game 2-1.

Little, who turns 32 on Tuesday, was in concussion protocol before the season opener, and missed the first nine games of due to a concussion. He has two goals and three assists in seven games after returning. Little played in all 82 games in each of the past two seasons.

He tallied 15 goals and 26 assists in 2018-19 and the 13-year veteran has 521 points (217 goals, 304 assists) in 843 career games.

