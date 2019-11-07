Doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Ashwini Ponnappa knocked out of Fuzhou China Open

Indian mixed doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa on Thursday crashed out of the ongoing Fuzhou China Open here at the Haixia Olympic Center. The duo lost to South Korean players Seo Seung Jae and Chae YuJung 23-21, 21-16 in the second-round match that lasted 40 minutes.

Earlier in the day, Parupalli Kashyap was knocked out by Denmark's Viktor Axelsen 13-21, 19-21 in a second-round match. Yesterday, shuttler Saina Nehwal crashed out of the Fuzhou China Open after losing the first-round match to China's Cai Yan Yan 21-9, 21-12 in an encounter that lasted 24 minutes.

The mixed doubles pair Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N. Sikki Reddy was knocked out from the tournament after losing to Taiwan's Wang Chi-Lin and Cheng Chi Ya 21-14, 21-14. (ANI)

