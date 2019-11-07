Nigeria squad to be on duty at 2019 Rugby Africa Men’s Sevens Tournament

Coach Bronson Weir today announced the Nigeria Rugby Men's Sevens squad that will be on duty at the 2019 Rugby Africa Men's Sevens Tournament in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The tournament will be held on the 8th and 9th of November, 2019 at the Bosman Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa where Fourteen teams will compete: Zimbabwe, Kenya, Uganda, Madagascar, Zambia, Tunisia, Senegal, Morocco, Namibia, Ghana, Botswana, Mauritius, Côte d'Ivoire, and Nigeria.

The Tournaments will be played over two match days and the winner of "Africa Men's Sevens" will be 2019 African Champion and also qualify for the Summer Olympics Games in Tokyo, Japan in 2020.

Nigeria has been drawn to play defending champions; Zimbabwe on 8th November 2019 at 10:00 am (South African time), 8:00 am Nigerian time.

"The boys have worked hard over the last two and a half weeks, we have had to replace a few players due to injuries sustained whilst on club duty. Thankgod Okafor- Portugal (Ankle) and Alex Onyeahasi- Germany (Harmstring). Coach Bronson was at Chester, UK to have a look at the UK based boys at the AF International 7s where Nigeria played against USA, France, Ireland, and Jamaica and we have injected a few of those boys from into this squad. We look forward to seeing what the team can produce over the weekend". says Teams Manager; Dele Coker.

The team arrived at Johannesburg via Kenya Airways and will be playing a warm-up match today against Centurion 7s.

Black Stallions will be captained by Onoru Jatto.

(With Inputs from APO)