Tall Afghan fan manages to grab eyeballs but not room

Where the star-studded cricket teams failed, an Afghanistan fan, standing tall at 8 feet and two-inch, grabbed plenty of eyeballs. The downside was that he struggled to find accommodation. Alone in a city where he knows no one, a frustrated Sher Khan approached the police for help, and he was able to rent a room at Hotel Rajdhani in Naka area. This was after three days of search.

He was the centre of attraction during the Afghanistan-West Indies match here with people hounding him for selfies. The resident of Kabul reached the state capital on Tuesday to witness

the one-day international cricket series between Afghanistan and West Indies, and his problems started as soon as he landed in the city. Due to his height and looks, he was denied room in several hotels in the Charbagh area.

"He came to us on Tuesday as hotels were not giving him room. Understanding his problem we got a room arranged for him at a hotel in Naka area," a senior police official said. Hundreds of people gathered outside the hotel to see the tall man.

"More than 100 people have come to see him. He is not in the best mood," said one of the hotel staffs. Due to the people gathered outside the hotel, the police had to escort Khan to the Ekana Stadium where the international match is being played.

