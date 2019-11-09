International Development News
Development News Edition

Pacers gain some revenge with victory over Pistons

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 09-11-2019 08:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-11-2019 08:16 IST
Pacers gain some revenge with victory over Pistons
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Domantas Sabonis, T.J. McConnell, and T.J. Warren led a well-balanced attack with 17 points apiece and the host Indiana Pacers downed the Detroit Pistons 112-106 on Friday. Sabonis also supplied 14 rebounds and six assists, while McConnell dished out nine assists for Indiana, which gained some revenge for two losses to Detroit earlier this season. Justin Holiday had 16 points, Doug McDermott tossed in 14 and Malcolm Brogdon added 11 for the Pacers.

Luke Kennard poured in 29 points for the Pistons. Langston Galloway contributed 19 points off the bench, while Andre Drummond had 15 points, 13 rebounds, and eight assists despite foul trouble. Markieff Morris added 13 points and Tony Snell chipped in 11. Indiana shot 51.8 percent from the field while Detroit made 45.3 percent of its attempts.

Both teams were short-handed due to injuries. The Pacers played without Myles Turner, Goga Bitadze, Jeremy Lamb, Victor Oladip and Edmond Sumner. The Pistons didn't have Blake Griffin, Reggie Jackson, Derrick Rose and Tim Frazier. The Pacers were down 15 points in the opening quarter but led 57-53 at halftime. They scored 14 unanswered points late in the half after Drummond picked up his third foul and retreated to the bench.

Indiana took control with a 15-2 run to open the second half. Drummond collected his fourth foul during that span and soon went back to the bench. Warren was the sparkplug, scoring nine of those points. The Pacers maintained a double-digit lead most of the quarter and took an 85-72 advantage into the fourth quarter.

Snell made back-to-back threes to cut Indiana's lead to 89-80. McConnell hit four consecutive shots to nudge Indiana's lead up to 10 at 100-90. McConnell soon found Sabonis for a layup with 4:38 left to make it 104-92. Snell drained another three with two minutes left to cut Indiana's lead to 108-102. Snell had a chance to make it a three-point game but missed his next deep try and a Sabonis tap-in finished off the Pistons.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Cyclone Bulbul set to make landfall on Sunday; see Live tracker

CBI books its own officer for allegedly extorting Rs 5 crore from Guj bizman

Now You See Me 3 – Benedict Cumberbatch’s role clarified, Know more on other cast

Sheffield: Meadowhall Interchange evacuated due to flooding

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

PM to inaugurate Kartarpur corridor checkpost, participate in public programme

In a few hours from now, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the passenger terminal building of the Kartarpur Corridor which will connect the Dera Baba Nanak in Indias Punjab with Darbar Sahib at Kartarpur in Narowal district of Pa...

US Women's World Cup champs certified as class in lawsuit

Los Angeles, Nov 9 AFP The US Womens national team won a key court ruling in its equal pay lawsuit against the US Soccer Federation when a California court granted class certification to players. The US District Court decision by judge Gary...

Security around SC beefed up ahead of Ayodhya judgement

Security in and around the Supreme Court has increased on Saturday ahead of the judgment in the politically sensitive Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case, with barricades being put on roads leading to the apex courts premises. The...

Facebook apologizes after black workers complain of bias

San Francisco, Nov 9 AFP Facebook apologised on Friday after black employees anonymously shared feelings of workplace bias in an online post. The post shared at Medium by a FB Blind profile laid out perceived slights by managers, white coll...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019