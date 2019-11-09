International Development News
Bogdanovic's buzzer-beater lifts Jazz over Bucks

  Updated: 09-11-2019 10:54 IST
  Created: 09-11-2019 10:54 IST
Bojan Bogdanovic drained the game-winning 3-pointer as time expired Friday night to lift the host Utah Jazz, who withstood a series of furious second-half comebacks by the visiting Milwaukee Bucks, to a 103-100 victory in Salt Lake City. The Jazz have won two straight. The Bucks, who trailed by as many as 22 in the first half and entered the locker room down 20, had a four-game winning streak snapped.

Bogdanovic's winner gave him a game-high 33 points and capped a wild final 90 seconds in which the Jazz squandered an eight-point lead, the bulk of which was blown as Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo sat on the bench after fouling out. Eric Bledsoe scored the first four points of the run for the Bucks before Sterling Brown hit a driving layup to pull Milwaukee within 100-98. Bogdanovic missed a 3-pointer and Gobert was whistled for a foul on the rebound. Khris Middleton hit both free throws to tie the score at 100 with eight seconds to play.

Bucks guard George Hill then stole the ball from Donovan Mitchell as the latter tried driving the lane. Hill called time out to set up a last play for the Bucks, but Middleton was whistled for traveling. After a Jazz timeout, Joe Ingles dished the in-bounds pass to Bogdanovic, who broke free long enough to get an open look in the corner. His shot over the outstretched arms of Middleton hit nothing but net as time expired.

Mike Conley finished with 20 points for the Jazz while Royce O'Neale had 11 points and 11 rebounds. Mitchell scored 19 points and Gobert pulled down 17 rebounds. Antetokounmpo scored 28 of his team-high 30 points after halftime for the Bucks. He added 13 rebounds. Middleton had 26 points and 11 rebounds while Bledsoe finished with 22 points.

The Jazz opened the game on a 7-0 run and expanded its lead to 22 points on Mitchell's 3-pointer with 31 seconds left in the first half. The Bucks opened the second half on a 21-5 run, a span in which Antetokounmpo scored eight points and Bledsoe added seven to pull within 60-56. Bogdanovic then scored all 11 of Utah's points in an 11-1 run that expanded the lead back to 14. The Bucks opened the fourth quarter on a 15-7 run and took their only lead at 89-88 on Antetokounmpo's putback with 5:47 left.

The win was the Jazz's 18th straight in Utah over the Bucks, who haven't won a road game between the two teams since Oct. 30, 2001. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

