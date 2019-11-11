International Development News
Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:30 PM EDT on Sunday

Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:30 PM EDT on Sunday

College basketball

Cassius Winston's brother dies after being hit by train Zachary Winston, a sophomore guard for Albion College and the younger brother of Michigan State star senior Cassius Winston, died Saturday night after being hit by a train. BASKETBALL-NCAAB-ALBION-WINSTON-DEATH, Field Level Media --

Game coverage Sunday (all times Eastern): Boston College at South Florida, noon

Wyoming at South Carolina, noon Niagara at Rutgers, 1 p.m.

Florida State at No. 6 Florida, 1 p.m. Youngstown State at No. 5 Louisville, 2 p.m.

Columbia at Wake Forest, 2 p.m. Colgate at Clemson, 3 p.m.

UMass Lowell at No. 18 Ohio State, 4 p.m. Detroit Mercy at North Carolina State, 4 p.m.

James Madison at No. 11 Virginia, 6 p.m. Binghamton at No. 1 Michigan State, 7 p.m.

UCSB at UCLA, 7 p.m. Illinois at No. 21 Arizona, 9 p.m.

-- NCAA basketball roundup

Capsule results of all games involving Top 25 teams in the NCAA on Sunday. BASKETBALL-NCAAB-ROUNDUP, Field Level Media ----

GOLF Suzuki fires a 67 to win TOTO Japan Classic Ai Suzuki shot a bogey-free 67 on Sunday to win the TOTO Japan Classic by three strokes in her home country. GOLF-LPGA-TOTO, Field Level Media

-- Champions Tour: Charles Schwab Cup Championship

---- NFL

Lions QB Stafford out vs. Bears Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford will miss Sunday's game at Chicago, ending a string of 136 consecutive regular-season starts, the team confirmed. FOOTBALL-NFL-DET-STAFFORD, Field Level Media --

Report: Panthers QB Newton considering foot surgery Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is considering having surgery to repair the Lisfranc injury in his left foot instead of going the rest and rehabilitation route, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Sunday. FOOTBALL-NFL-CAR-NEWTON, Field Level Media --

Sunday's game coverage Detroit at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. Buffalo at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Tennessee, 1 p.m. Atlanta at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

NY Giants at NY Jets, 1 p.m. Arizona at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Miami at Indianapolis, 4:05 p.m. Carolina at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.

LA Rams at Pittsburgh, 4:25 p.m. Minnesota at Dallas, 8:20 p.m.

-- NFL notebook

Wrapping up the day in NFL news and notes. FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK, expect by 8:45 p.m. ET, Field Level Media --

NFL roundup Capsule results of all games played in the NFL on Sunday. FOOTBALL-NFL-ROUNDUP, Field Level Media ----

NBA NBA game coverage (all times Eastern):

Denver at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m. Indiana at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Charlotte at Philadelphia, 6 p.m. Milwaukee at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at New York, 7:30 p.m. Brooklyn at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at Portland, 9 p.m. Toronto at LA Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

-- NBA roundup

Capsule results of all games played in the NBA on Sunday. BASKETBALL-NBA-ROUNDUP, Field Level Media --

NBA notebook News and notes from around the NBA. BASKETBALL-NBA-NOTEBOOK, expect by 9 p.m. ET, Field Level Media

---- College football

Reports: Morris axed after 4-18 start at Arkansas Arkansas fired head coach Chad Morris after just 22 games, according to published reports on Sunday morning. FOOTBALL-NCAAF-ARK-MORRIS-FIRED, Field Level Media

-- Top 25 poll update

News and analysis from the release of the latest Top 25 poll FOOTBALL-NCAAF-TOP-25, expect shortly after 2 p.m. ET, Field Level Media ---

ICE HOCKEY Jackets' Foligno faces player safety hearing

Nick Foligno of the Columbus Blue Jackets will have a hearing with NHL Department of Player Safety on Monday. ICEHOCKEY-NHL-CBJ-FOLIGNO, Field Level Media --

NHL game coverage Sunday (all times Eastern): Florida at NY Rangers, 1 p.m.

Dallas at Winnipeg, 2 p.m. New Jersey at Vancouver, 4 p.m.

Vegas at Detroit, 5 p.m. Toronto at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 7 p.m. Edmonton at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

-- NHL roundup

Capsule results of all games played in the NHL on Saturday. ICEHOCKEY-NHL-ROUNDUP, Field Level Media ----

SOCCER MLS Cup Final: Toronto FC at Seattle, 3 p.m. USWNT vs. Costa Rica at Jacksonville, Fla., 8 p.m.

---- AUTO RACING NASCAR Cup Series: Bluegreen Vacations 500 2:30 p.m.

---- TENNIS

ATP: Next Gen ATP Finals ----

ESPORTS (Select clients. Contact sales for more information)

Event coverage: CS:GO -- Intel Extreme Masters XIV - Beijing

League of Legends World Championship finals (Paris) FIFA -- FUT Champions Cup Stage I (Bucharest, Romania)

DOTA Summit 11 - Los Angeles Fortnite Champion Series -- Chapter 2, Season 1 qualifying

