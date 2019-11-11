Heat suspend Waiters 10 games after ‘very scary situation’

The Miami Heat have suspended Dion Waiters for 10 games after his reported panic attack on the team plane Thursday night from ingesting THC-infused edibles. Calling it a "very scary situation," the club announced Sunday that Waiters, who has yet to play this season, would be suspended for conduct detrimental to the team.

"We are very disappointed in Dion's actions this season that include the very scary situation on Thursday night, and grateful that the outcome wasn't worse," the Heat said in Sunday's statement. "There have been a number of instances this season in which Dion has engaged in conduct detrimental to the team. Accordingly, he will be suspended without pay for 10 games."

The suspension is retroactive to the Heat's game in Los Angeles on Friday night, meaning that Waiters will be eligible to return Dec. 1 at Brooklyn. According to ESPN, Waiters received medical treatment upon the plane's landing in Los Angeles and did not attend the game against the Lakers. He was listed as out due to illness. Waiters returned to Miami with the team on Saturday.

The NBA prohibits the use of THC. The suspension reportedly ensures that Waiters will lose out on a $1.2 million contract bonus. He is owed $24 million this season and next.

The team suspended Waiters for its season opener for conduct detrimental after the 27-year-old complained on social media about his role with the team.

