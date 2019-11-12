Emotions got the better of me: Raheem Sterling reacts after being dropped by England

After getting dropped from the England squad for the upcoming Euro 2020 qualifying clash, midfielder Raheem Sterling on Tuesday said that the emotions got the better off him during the training session involving Joe Gomez. Sterling posted a statement on his Instagram account and said: "First and foremost everyone knows what game means to me! Everyone knows that I am not that away inclined and more to the point. Both Joe and I have had words and figured things out and moved on. We are in a sport where emotions run high and I am man enough to admit when emotions got the better of me".

"We move this is why we play this sport because of our love for it- me and @joegomez5 are good, we both understand it was a five-ten second thing, it's done, we move forward and not make bigger than it is. Let's get focus on our game on Thursday," he added. Earlier, it was announced by the Football Association (FA) that Sterling will miss England's upcoming match due to a disturbance at the national team's training camp.

"We can confirm Raheem Sterling will not be considered for England's EURO 2020 qualifier against Montenegro as a result of a disturbance in a private team area at St. George's Park. He will remain with the squad," the FA had said in an official statement. As per media reports, Sterling and Joe Gomez clashed during the training session on Monday.

The duo was also involved in a heated discussion during Sunday's Premier League clash between Liverpool and Manchester City. England's coach Gareth Southgate also indicated towards the Liverpool-Manchester City clash behind the Raheem Sterling incident.

"We have taken the decision to not consider Raheem for the match against Montenegro on Thursday. One of the great challenges and strengths for us is that we've been able to separate club rivalries from the national team. Unfortunately, the emotions of yesterday's game were still raw," Southgate had said. "My feeling is that the right thing for the team is the action we have taken. Now that the decision has been made with the agreement of the entire squad, it's important that we support the players and focus on Thursday night," he added.

During England's 6-0 win against Bulgaria in the Euro 2020 qualifiers, Sterling scored twice. England will next take on Montenegro in the qualifying tournament on Thursday, November 14. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)