  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 18:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 18:05 IST
IOCL retain Beighton Cup

Indian Oil Corporation Limited blanked Punjab National Bank 2-0 to successfully defend their title at the All India Beighton Cup Hockey tournament at SAI Complex here on Tuesday. Both the goals came in the third quarter with Karajwinder Singh and Gurjinder Singh scoring in space of three minutes.

IOCL drew the first blood in the 41st minute while dragflicker Gurjinder scored through a penalty corner in the 44th minute. In the last edition's summit clash, IOCL had got the better of ONGC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

