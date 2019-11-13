International Development News
Angels add La Russa to front office

Image Credit: Twitter(@Angels)

Hall of Famer Tony La Russa was hired by the Los Angeles Angels as senior adviser for baseball operation on Tuesday. The 75-year-old La Russa will assist in all areas of baseball operations, including evaluations of major league baseball and development of minor leaguers, Angels general manager Billy Eppler said in a news release.

"I've admired Tony for a very long time," Eppler said. "As our paths have crossed over the years, Tony and I discussed the potential of working together and we're excited to finally get that opportunity. Adding his knowledge and experience will be an invaluable piece to the success and continued development of our baseball operations efforts both on and off the field." La Russa is the third winningest manager in baseball history with 2,728 victories and won three World Series titles, one with the Oakland Athletics (1989) and two with the St. Louis Cardinals (2006, 2011). Since retiring as a manager in 2011, he has worked in front offices of the Arizona Diamondbacks (2014-17) and Boston Red Sox (2018-19).

La Russa was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2014.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

