Jazz come from behind to down Nets

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 11:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 11:36 IST
Image Credit: Flickr

Rudy Gobert converted the tiebreaking dunk with 55.6 seconds remaining as the Utah Jazz overcame a 15-point deficit and pulled out a 119-114 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night to remain unbeaten in Salt Lake City. The Jazz improved to 6-0 at home and remained the only unbeaten team at home in the Western Conference thanks to two clutch baskets down the stretch by Gobert, whose hoops helped Utah complete the comeback from a 68-53 halftime deficit.

Gobert gave Utah a 114-112 lead by hitting a 1ayup with 91 seconds left. After DeAndre Jordan's tip-in forged a 114-114 tie with 1:15 to go, Gobert used his size to get the go-ahead basket. With 57.7 seconds left, Utah's Donovan Mitchell missed an off-balance floater, but Gobert beat Jordan down the floor and easily converted the dunk with 55.6 seconds remaining for a 116-114.

The Nets had a chance to tie it again, but Kyrie Irving's floater with 39.1 seconds left was short, and Utah's Joe Ingles grabbed the rebound. Brooklyn had another chance to win or tie after winning a coach's challenge on a foul call, but Irving's 3-point attempt with 7.6 seconds left was well short. Gobert seized the rebound with 4.4 seconds left. Mike Conley split a pair of free throws with 3.8 seconds to go, but Utah's Bojan Bogdanovic tapped the rebound to Mitchell, who clinched the win by sinking two free throws with one second left.

Mitchell led all scorers with 30 points, and Gobert contributed 18 points and 15 rebounds. Conley added 18 points while reserves Emmanuel Mudiay and Jeff Green added 15 and 13, respectively, as Utah shot 46.7 percent. Irving led the Nets with 27 points but shot 10 of 30 from the field as Brooklyn dropped to 1-2 on a five-game road trip. Reserve Spencer Dinwiddie added 21 while Taurean Prince contributed 15 and Jordan collected 15 points and 17 rebounds. The Nets shot 45.6 percent.

The Jazz scored the first 13 points of the second half before Irving's 3-pointer with 7:58 left in the third quarter made it 71-66. The Nets took an 81-72 lead on a 3-pointer by Dinwiddie with 4 1/2 minutes left and carried a 92-84 edge into the fourth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

