REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

MOTOR-F1-BRAZIL/ Battle to be best of the rest heats up in Brazil

LONDON - The battle to be best of the rest behind the Mercedes drivers heats up in Brazil this weekend with Charles Leclerc, Max Verstappen and Sebastian Vettel chasing Formula One's bronze medal position. SOCCER-SWEDEN/MATCHFIXING

Court finds Etuhu guilty of attempted match-fixing in Sweden STOCKHOLM - An appeals court has found former Premier League player Dickson Etuhu guilty of attempting to fix a match in Sweden's top division, overturning the verdict of a lower court.

TENNIS-ATPFINALS/ Probably my best ever, says Thiem after Djokovic win

LONDON - Austria's Dominic Thiem described his stunning victory over Novak Djokovic at the ATP Finals on Tuesday as probably the best match he has ever played. UPCOMING

PARALYMPICS PARALYMPICS-AUSTRALIA/MODRA

Paralympics-Australian cycling champion Modra killed in road collision Five-time Paralympic gold medallist Kieran Modra has died after being hit by a car while riding his bike north of Adelaide on Wednesday.

13 Nov 11:30 ET / 16:30 GMT SOCCER

SOCCER-EURO-ENG-MNE/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV) Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - England news conference

England manager Gareth Southgate and a player hold a news conference at The Grove Hotel ahead of their Euro 2020 qualifier against Montenegro knowing victory would secure their spot in next year's finals. 13 Nov 11:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

SOCCER-NATIONS/ (PIX) Soccer - Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers

Qualifiers for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon kick off off with 11 games across the continent: A: Namibia v Chad, Windhoek (15h00 GMT)

B: Burkina Faso v Uganda, Ouagadougou (19h00 GMT) B: Malawi v South Sudan, Blantyre (15h00 GMT)

C: Sudan v Sao Tome e Principe, Khartoum (19h00 GMT) D: Angola v Gambia, Luanda (19h00 GMT)

E: Central African Republic v Burundi, Bangui (15h00 GMT) F: Cameroon v Cape Verde Islands, Yaounde (15h00 GMT)

I: Senegal v Congo, Thies (19h00 GMT) I: Guinea Bissau v Eswatini, Bissau (16h00 GMT)

L: Nigeria v Benin, Uyo, (17h00 GMT) L: Sierra Leone v Lesotho, Freetown (16h00 GMT)

13 Nov 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT SOCCER-EGYPT/SALAH (PIX)

Soccer Soccer-Salah out of Egypt games with ankle problem Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has been ruled out of Egypt's next internationals against Kenya and Comoros with an ankle injury.

13 Nov 17:30 ET / 22:30 GMT SOCCER-EURO-FIN-LIE/ (PIX)

INTERVIEW - Tim Sparv on the cusp of Euro qualification with Finland Finland captain Tim Sparv speaks to Reuters ahead of their home Euro 2020 qualifier against Liechtenstein. A win for the Finns would see them qualify for the finals of a major soccer tournament for the first time.

14 Nov 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT CRICKET

CRICKET-TEST-IND-BGD/ Cricket - First test - India v Bangladesh

First test between India and Bangladesh. 14 Nov 22:30 ET / 03:30 GMT

TENNIS TENNIS-ATPFINALS/ (PIX) (TV)

Tennis - ATP Finals Day five of the ATP Finals in London.

14 Nov 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

FERRARI-NEW CAR/ (PIX) (TV) Ferrari unveils its latest new sports car in Rome

The Italian luxury carmaker presents its latest car, taking the total to five this year, as it pursues an aggressive roll-out of new premium models to sustain core earnings and share price growth. 14 Nov 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

