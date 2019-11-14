International Development News
Islanders beat Leafs again, stretch streak to 13

  Updated: 14-11-2019 08:22 IST
  Created: 14-11-2019 08:22 IST
Anthony Beauvillier scored twice, including the go-ahead goal late in the second period Wednesday night, as the red-hot New York Islanders hung on to edge the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-4 in Uniondale, N.Y. Mathew Barzal, Derick Brassard and Casey Cizikas also scored for the Islanders, who extended their point streak to 13 games (12-0-1) by improving to 3-1-0 against the Maple Leafs since John Tavares signed with Toronto as a free agent in July 2018 after nine seasons in New York.

Goaltender Semyon Varlamov recorded 23 saves for the win. Tavares, greeted with "We don't need you!" chants, scored the final goal for the Maple Leafs, who have lost three straight. Kasperi Kapanen, William Nylander and Justin Holl also scored for Toronto.

Frederik Andersen made 25 saves. Jordan Eberle created the goal that gave the Islanders the lead late in the first period. After picking up a loose puck in the neutral zone, Eberle passed across the ice to Barzal, who went to one knee and fired his shot into the open corner of the net as Andersen was caught leaning the other way.

The Islanders doubled the lead on a power-play goal with 39 seconds left in the first when Beauvillier's shot glanced off the glove of Andersen, who was screened by Holl. The Maple Leafs cut the gap in half on an unusual goal just 44 seconds into the second. Travis Dermott's shot ticked off the stick of Tavares and fluttered into the crease, where the puck bounced off the stick of Kapanen and into the net.

The Maple Leafs tied the score with 8:38 left on a tape-to-tape pass from Andreas Johnsson to Nylander, who was a step ahead of Brock Nelson and tapped the puck past Varlamov. The Islanders were outshot 13-6 in the second period, but Beauvillier gave New York the lead for good when he took a pass from Brassard and scored on the backhand with 3:17 left in the period.

Brassard again gave the Islanders a two-goal lead when he took a cross-ice pass from Barzal and scored from the faceoff circle 8:07 into the third. Cizikas added what proved to be an essential insurance empty-net goal with 2:28 left. The Maple Leafs scored twice in barely a minute -- on Holl's wraparound with 1:47 left and Tavares' tally with 37.5 seconds left -- but the Islanders withstood one more extra-attacker flurry as time expired.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

