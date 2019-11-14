REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET
SOCCER-SPAIN/SUPERCUP Spanish state TV shuns Super Cup in Saudi over rights concerns
MADRID - Spanish state broadcaster RTVE said on Thursday it would not bid to broadcast the upcoming Spanish Super Cup soccer tournament in Saudi Arabia due to human rights concerns. RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP/SCOTLAND
Scotland accept World Rugby fine over typhoon comments The Scottish Rugby Union (SRU) has accepted a fine and "expressed its regret" for comments made at the Rugby World Cup in relation to the potential cancellation of their match against Japan in Yokohama due to Typhoon Hagibis.
TENNIS-ATPFINALS/ Nadal roars back from brink to beat Medvedev
LONDON - Rafael Nadal produced an incredible fightback to beat Russian Daniil Medvedev and keep his ATP Finals hopes alive on Wednesday, saving a match point at 1-5 down in the decider before winning 6-7(3) 6-3 7-6(4). UPCOMING
MOTOR RACING MOTOR-F1-BRAZIL/ (PIX) (TV)
Motor racing - Formula One - Brazilian Grand Prix - Media Day Formula One drivers meet the media ahead of the Brazilian Grand Prix.
14 Nov 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT GOLF
GOLF-EUROPEAN/ (PIX) Golf - European Tour - Nedbank Golf Challenge
The Nedbank Gold Challenge is the penultimate event on the European Tour. 14 Nov 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT
CRICKET CRICKET-TEST-IND-BGD/
Cricket - First test - India v Bangladesh First test between India and Bangladesh.
15 Nov 13:30 ET / 18:30 GMT SOCCER
SOCCER-EURO-SRB-LUX/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - Serbia v Luxembourg
Serbia play Luxembourg in Group B of the Euro 2020 qualifiers. 14 Nov 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT
SOCCER-EURO-POR-LTU/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - Portugal v Lithuania
Portugal play Lithuania in Group B of the Euro 2020 qualifiers. 14 Nov 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT
SOCCER-EURO-ENG-MNE/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - England v Montenegro
England play Montenegro in Group A of the Euro 2020 qualifiers knowing victory will secure their place in next year's finals. 14 Nov 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT
SOCCER-EURO-FRA-MDA/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - France v Moldova
France play Moldova in Group H of the Euro 2020 qualifiers. 14 Nov 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT
SOCCER-NATIONS/ (PIX) Soccer - Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers
Qualifiers for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon continue with seven games: A: Mali v Guinea, Bamako (19h00 GMT)
C: Ghana v South Africa, Cape Coast (19h00 GMT) D: DR Congo v Gabon, Kinshasa (19h00 GMT)
F: Mozambique v Rwanda, Maputo (16h00 GMT) G: Egypt v Kenya, Alexandria (16h00 GMT)
G: Togo v Comoros Islands, Lome (16h00 GMT) H: Algeria v Zambia, Blida (21h00 GMT)
14 Nov 16:00 ET / 21:00 GMT GOLF-MAYAKOBA/
Golf-PGA Tour-First round of Mayakoba Golf Classic First round action from the Mayakoba Golf Classic in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, where defending champion Matt Kuchar, Rickie Fowler and Australian Jason Day are among those in the field.
14 Nov 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT TENNIS
TENNIS-ATPFINALS/ (PIX) (TV) Tennis - ATP Finals
Day six of the ATP Finals in London. 15 Nov 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT
SPORT-DOPING SPORT-DOPING/SWIMMING-SUN (PIX) (TV)
CAS public hearing of WADA appeal against the Chinese swimmer Sun Yang and FINA at CAS The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) holds a public hearing of the appeal filed by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) against the Chinese swimmer Sun Yang and the Federation Internationale de Natation (FINA). In a break from usual procedure, this public hearing is held at the Conference Centre of the Fairmont Le Montreux Palace in Montreux.
15 Nov 02:30 ET / 07:30 GMT
