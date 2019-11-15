Leafs C Kerfoot out indefinitely

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced Friday that center Alexander Kerfoot will be out indefinitely after undergoing surgery to repair facial dental fractures. Kerfoot, who signed a four-year, $14 million deal with the Leafs in July, suffered the injury in a Nov. 5 game against the Los Angeles Kings.

The 25-year-old was traded to the Maple Leafs from the Colorado Avalanche on July 1. Kerfoot, a product of Harvard, had five goals and three assists in 20 games this season before being sidelined.

He has 39 career goals and 54 assists in 177 career games.

